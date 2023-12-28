Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
When Linux Foundation Says "Community" It Means Mark Zuckerberg and the Intelligence Community (Spies, or Companies That Put Back Doors in Billions of Chips)
communitywashing in action
GBHackers On Security is Trash and It Should Probably Be Ignored (It Trash-talks Linux and SSH Based on Nothing at All)
Dialing up the Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
[Video] 2024 Will Continue a Lessened Focus on the World Wide Web and HTTPS (a Steadily Perishing Protocol)
we now have built-in redundancy (multi-location) to make us more robust in case of hardware issues, network outages etc.
Links 27/12/2023: DragonFlyBSD Mirror in Nanjing, China; New Bounties on Software Patent Squashing
Links for the day
Links 27/12/2023: Apparent Suicide of Lee Sun-kyun, New Story About Long COVID
Links for the day
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, WordPress Briefing, and Linux Matters
3 new shows/episodes
Taking Stock of an Exceptionally Strong Year
reflections and look-aheads
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
IRC logs for Tuesday, December 26, 2023