AMD’s Next-Gen Zen 5 CPUs Recieve New Support In Linux, PMC Drivers Aim Onboard SoC

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 27, 2023



The AMD Zen 5 family has been receiving various patches and support within Linux for the last few months. These updates are significant in a way that they will offer an ecosystem that's ready to offer support to the next generation of processors from the red team. Now, AMD's engineers working on Linux driver support have started prepping up a new driver which adds support for the upcoming Zen 5 CPUs.

Read on