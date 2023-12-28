What comes after open source? Bruce Perens is working on it

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2023



Bruce Perens, one of the founders of the Open Source movement, is ready for what comes next: the Post-Open Source movement.

"I've written papers about it, and I've tried to put together a prototype license," Perens explains in an interview with The Register. "Obviously, I need help from a lawyer. And then the next step is to go for grant money."

Perens says there are several pressing problems that the open source community needs to address.

[...]

Whether it can or not, Perens argues that the GPL isn't enough. "The GPL is designed not as a contract but as a license. What Richard Stallman was thinking was he didn't want to take away anyone's rights. He only wanted to grant rights. So it's not a contract. It's a license. Well, we can't do that anymore. We need enforceable contract terms."

Asked whether the adoption of non-Open Source licenses, by the likes of HashiCorp, Elastic, Neo4j, and MongoDB, represent a viable way forward, Perens says new thinking is needed.

He's not a fan of licenses like the Commons Clause, which is at the center of a legal battle involving Neo4j. Read on