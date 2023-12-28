Software-Sharing and Open Access
Events
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, December 29, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, December 29, from 12:00
Open Access/Content
Techdirt ☛ Another Reason Why Diamond Access Makes Sense: No Economic Barriers To Publishing Rebuttals
As Walled Culture has written, diamond open access journals (also known as platinum open access) charge neither the people who read their papers, nor the researchers who publish them. Instead, they are funded through other sources, something made easier by the minimalist kind of publishing that they typically engage in. The fact that they can publish rebuttals quickly and without demanding a payment to do so is yet another reason they are the best form of open access available.
