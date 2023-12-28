Tux Machines

Firefox 122 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Built-In Translation Feature

Firefox 122 looks like a small update to the popular open-source web browser used by default on numerous GNU/Linux distributions. It only promises to improve the quality of the new built-in translation feature introduced in Firefox 118, offering more stable translations that no longer break interactive widgets on some websites and reduce the risk of content disappearing when translated.

LinuxGizmos.com

AIO-3588L AI Mainboard: 8K Display Support, High RAM, and 48MP ISP

The AIO-3588L 8K AI is a development board powered by the Rockchip RK3588 series, featuring an octa-core 64-bit ARM architecture, optional up to 32GB of RAM, and 8K video encoding and decoding capabilities. This SBC by T-Firefly targets applications such as cloud servers, edge computing and other industrial settings.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Download Zorin OS 17 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums

Finally migrated my email to OpenBSD.Amsterdam!

I briefly mentioned this ongoing project in my post about which BSD did you start on, as well as in this other post about moving all the things to (Free|Open)BSD.

today's howtos
Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17 as the latest stable version for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.
GNU/Linux Rises to All-Time High in South America This Month, Based on Data From statCounter [original]
Nobara 39 Officially Released
Use Chimera OS to Turn Your PC Into a Steam Deck
Why Use Chimera OS over SteamOS?
Linux Foundation now spends only 2% of their revenue on Linux
10 Best Modern Screenshot Apps for Linux
We review some of the best Linux screenshot apps with their strengths, helping you make an informed choice based on your desktop environment, preferences, and desired features.
Software-Sharing and Open Access
Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine fheroes2 v1.0.11 released
Undoing Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Some Open Hardware/Modding News
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Lawsuit Against Microsoft for Mass-scale Plagiarism (Disguised as 'Innovation')
Microsoft Layoffs Next Month Likely
statCounter: GNU/Linux Share More Than Trebled in South Africa This Year (From 1.7% to 5.5% in Less Than 12 Months) [original]
Android Leftovers
8 Best Android smartwatches: From Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Google Pixel, check them all
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The North American Perspective [original]
The System76 Guide to Gaming on Pop!_OS
Understanding the Realm of ROS, Harnessing Gazebo, and Pioneering the Simulation of Intelligent Machines
General Resolution: Statement about the EU Legislation "Cyber Resilience Act and Product Liability Directive"
The European Union is currently preparing a regulation "on horizontal cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements" known as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)
What comes after open source? Bruce Perens is working on it
Bruce Perens, one of the founders of the Open Source movement, is ready for what comes next: the Post-Open Source movement.
AMD’s Next-Gen Zen 5 CPUs Recieve New Support In Linux, PMC Drivers Aim Onboard SoC
The AMD Zen 5 family has been receiving various patches and support within Linux for the last few months
today's howtos
Postgres pioneer promises to upend the database once more
Turing Award winner whose research and startups broke ground for five decades, tells The Reg he has more up his sleeve
GNU/Linux Saw Its Biggest Global Boost This Month, Rising 0.6% in a Month Based on statCounter [original]
today's howtos
Some New Free Software Project Mini-Overviews at Medevel
Best Finance and Accounting Software for Linux
Databases: JDBC FDW 0.4.0, pgModeler, and MiluDBViewer
ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Games: Lists, Bans. and Leaks
Android Leftovers
Battery running low on Android? Three little-known buttons to help ‘maintain 100% power’ for longer
RISC-V Grows With Qualcomm (and Others, in China Also)
PostgreSQL: pgtt v3.1, PGSpider 4.0.0, GridDB FDW 2.3.0, DynamoDB FDW 1.3.0
Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024
Discover new features in Rhino Linux 2023.4, like Unicorn Desktop’s new auto-tiling and improved package management
8 Exciting Open Source Apps Linux Users Loved Exploring in 2023
The best underrated apps that we discovered in 2023
PostgreSQL: Parquet S3 FDW 1.1.0 released
This release can work with PostgreSQL 13, 14, 15 and 16
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Games: Steam, Rasterization, and More
today's howtos
The Life and Death of Open Source Companies
Linux-Centric Devices and Open Hardware
Android Leftovers
Powerful Android MDM alerts to increase business efficiency
Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release
An early Christmas treat has arrived for those seeking Enlightenment — no, not spiritual concept, but the EFL-based desktop shell for Linux and BSD systems
Fedora 40 Plans to Merge /usr/bin and /usr/sbin Directories
Learn about the Fedora 40 change proposal, which plans to merge the /usr/bin and /usr/sbin directories together.
Does Wayland really break everything?
I’ve written some other posts on Wayland recently, and it’s time for another one
4 Best Free and Open Source Console BitTorrent Clients
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Tagged PDF funsies
PDF was originally designed as a file format for pixel perfect layout of graphics on every conceivable device
Free software in education and free software education
Free software is vital for education, and free software education is vital for a free society
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
ReBoi Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Openwashing, and More
PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.4, CloudNativePG 1.22.0, 1.21.2 and 1.20.5 Released
Best Torrent Clients for Linux 2024
Stellarium 23.4 Added Lens Distortion Estimator Plugin, Tibetan Lunar Mansions
Stellarium, the free open-source planetarium software, announced new 23.4 release few days ago
HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level
HandBrake 1.7.2 open-source video transcoder software is now available for download with the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the app on Linux systems.
Twenty seven years of Linux
Stealing Identities [original]
Android Leftovers
Android Auto 11.0 is coming with revamped icons and much more
The curl activity of 2023
We have the full commit history of all curl source code since late December 1999
D-Bus overview
D-Bus serves various purposes aiming to facilitate the cooperation between different processes in the system
FreeBSD jailed ZFS datasets – how do I find the .zfs/snapshot directory?
On FreeBSD, you can jail a ZFS dataset
The Grumpy Cricket (And Other Enormous Creatures)
Have a Helping of 8-bit Holiday Cheer! (2023 Edition)
‘Tis the season, and that means it’s time to push out the twelfth annual Byte Cellar vintage computer Holiday demo roundup so everyone can feel that warm, fuzzy, pixellated holiday glow
2023’s Moments That Marked the Open-Source World
The most remarkable events in the Open Source ecosystem that shaped the year. Let’s recall them
7 Small (Lesser Known) Distros that Emerged Winner in 2023
Distributions that caught your attention in 2023
Enlightenment 0.26 and EFL 1.27: From Eye-Candy to High Performance
Discover the revamped features and enhanced flexibility with Enlightenment 0.26 and EFL 1.27.
today's howtos
Proprietary Software and Security Breaches
today's howtos
In North America, GNU/Linux Surged to All-Time High This Month [original]
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The European Perspective [original]
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The Asian Perspective [original]
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The African Perspective [original]
Linux Server Operating Systems: Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Beyond
Ruby 3.3.0 Released
Linux Distro Reviews: Tuxedo OS
Tuxedo OS is based on Ubuntu LTS, the long-term support version of the world’s most popular Linux distro
