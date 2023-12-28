today's howtos
Linuxiac ☛ ZeroSSL: How to Secure Your Website with a Free SSL Certificate
Easily implement SSL on your site with ZeroSSL. Our guide covers free certificate setup, ensuring safe and encrypted user connections.
Own HowTo ☛ How to shutdown Ubuntu via the terminal
In this tutorial, you will learn how to shutdow Ubuntu via the terminal.
University of Toronto ☛ Maybe learning to let new environments be themselves (more or less)
I've been using exmh to read and handle my email for what is now a very long time, and I'm completely used to its specific features and behaviors. Or rather that was true until very recently, when for reasons beyond the scope of this entry I switched more or less completely away from exmh to MH-E in GNU Emacs. Me being me and GNU Emacs being GNU Emacs, this immediately set me off on an extended process of customizing MH-E to work better for me.
Setup ownCloud Infinite Scale Real Quick
The ownCloud product Infinite Scale is going to be released in version fife soon. The latest stable version is 4.0.5 and I am sure everybody checked it out already and is blown away by it’s performance, elegance and ease of use.
No, not yet?
Ok, well, in that case, here comes rescue: With the little script described here, it becomes really easy to start Infinite Scale to check it out on your computer. It makes it really easy and quick for you, without GNU/Linux super admin powers whatsoever.
LinuxStans ☛ How to Find a File in Linux
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to find a file in Linux. This tutorial will focus on the command-line way of finding a file. You can of course just use the Search option in your GUI to find a file visually.
To find a file in Linux, you can use 2 commands: find and locate. We’ll feature both commands in this tutorial.
Let’s start with the find command.
Red Hat ☛ Operating OpenShift the SRE way
Note: The following is an excerpt from Operating OpenShift: An SRE Approach to Managing Infrastructure by Rick Racklow and Manuel Dewald (O'Reilly Media, September 2023). Download the e-book to learn best practices and tools that can help reduce the effort of deploying a Kubernetes platform.
ID Root ☛ How to Verify SHA-256 Checksum File in Linux
Ensuring the integrity of files is crucial for any GNU/Linux system administrator or user. When you download an ISO image, software package, or any other important file in Linux, how do you ensure that the file you received matches the original file, and has not been corrupted or tampered with during download?
ID Root ☛ How To Install NetBox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NetBox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Netbox is a powerful open-source web application designed to help manage and document computer networks. Initially conceived by the network engineering team at DigitalOcean, Netbox now serves as a vital tool for numerous system administrators and network engineers worldwide.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nano Text Editor on openSUSE. The nano text editor, an indispensable tool in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, stands out for its simplicity and ease of use.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plex Media Server on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Plex Media Server on Fedora 39. Plex Media Server is a powerful software suite that allows users to organize and stream their personal media collections to various devices.
ID Root ☛ How to Add Directory to PATH in Linux
In the realm of GNU/Linux systems, the PATH environment variable holds immense significance, acting as a roadmap for the system to locate and execute commands. By adding directories to PATH, you can effortlessly execute scripts and commands from any directory, enhancing your productivity and streamlining your workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Kafka on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Kafka on Debian 12. Apache Kafka, an open-source distributed event streaming platform, has become a cornerstone in the world of data processing.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ImageMagick on GNU/Linux Mint 21, 20
This guide demonstrates how to install ImageMagick on GNU/Linux Mint 21 and 20 through the command-line terminal. It covers two methods: utilizing the default GNU/Linux Mint/Ubuntu APT repository and downloading, compiling, and then installing the built ImageMagick binary for the latest version on your GNU/Linux Mint system.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL 16 on Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04
This guide will demonstrate how to install PostgreSQL 16 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04. We’ll utilize PostgreSQL’s APT repository for installing the latest version using the command-line terminal, ensuring easy future updates with the apt update and upgrade commands. PostgreSQL 16 marks a significant update in the world of database management systems.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Memcached on AlmaLinux 9, 8
This guide will demonstrate how to install Memcached on AlmaLinux 9 and 8 using the command-line terminal.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firewalld on CentOS Stream 9, 8
This guide will demonstrate how to install Firewalld on CentOS Stream 9 and 8 using the command-line terminal, accompanied by an introduction to Firewalld commands. Firewalld, a dynamic firewall manager, stands as a fundamental tool in managing network traffic on CentOS Stream environments, whether on desktops or, more critically, on servers.
Chris ☛ John the Toolmaker
An acquantance wrote about John Romero and John Carmack but missed – what I think is – one of Romero’s most underappreciated abilities: making tools.
Bryce Wray ☛ Testing, testing: ending a fool’s errand
At least for now, the repo will stay public; but I’m abandoning any systematic approach to this process and, to put it even more plainly, I’m pretty well stopping the whole thing. Here are my reasons, ordered by how they currently come out of my semi-feverish brain and not necessarily their importance: [...]
TuMFatig ☛ Create a start page using HTML and CSS
Because Apple does not allow Floccus to manage the bookmarks on Safari for iOS and iPadOS, I have no straight forward access to my few regular bookmarks. Sure, I could simply register them once for all. But building an HTML/CSS webpage to display them is more fun.
