The ownCloud product Infinite Scale is going to be released in version fife soon. The latest stable version is 4.0.5 and I am sure everybody checked it out already and is blown away by it’s performance, elegance and ease of use.

No, not yet?

Ok, well, in that case, here comes rescue: With the little script described here, it becomes really easy to start Infinite Scale to check it out on your computer. It makes it really easy and quick for you, without GNU/Linux super admin powers whatsoever.