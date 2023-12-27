Nobara 39 Officially Released

Changelog:

Gamscope-session rebase + improvements:

– moved DM service restarts/reloads to /usr/bin/gamescope-session-plus so that the session can cleanly close before restarting. this is required for gdm

– added polkit policy for /usr/bin/gamescope-session-plus to reexec itself as root in order to restart DMs

– added full GDM integration to os-session-select

– added full SDDM integration to os-session-select

– os-session-select relocated to /usr/libexec/

– steamos-session-select modified to run os-session-select AND shutdown steam afterwards instead of OR. This is part of making the sessions close cleanly

– Added desktop Return shortcut which points to steamos-desktop-return script

– Added steamos-desktop-return script which cleanly shuts down steam, calls os-session-select to set the default session, then cleanly shuts down the gnome or kde session

– Removed symlink of gamescope-session to gamescope-session-steam — this symlink causes duplicate sessions to be listed in DM session lists.

