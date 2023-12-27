today's howtos
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Matomo with LEMP on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
This guide demonstrates how to install Matomo with LEMP on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, detailing each step from the command-line terminal. It covers installing Nginx, MariaDB, PHP-FPM, downloading the Matomo archive, configuring the backend, and concluding with the installation of the Matomo web UI frontend.
OSNote ☛ How to Install PHP 5.6 on Ubuntu 22.04
PHP 5.6, despite being an older version, is still in widespread use for legacy applications. In this guide, we’ll cover how to install PHP 5.6 on Ubuntu 22.04 using the Ondrej PPA repository, a reliable source for older PHP versions.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install neovim in Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Neovim on Ubuntu 22.04.
Neovim is a free and open source text editor that is based on Vim.
ZDNet ☛ How to download files on GNU/Linux without a web browser (and why you should)
If you're looking for the fastest, most reliable method of downloading online files on Linux, wget is the way to go.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux howto – printing with cups – print old jobs automatically when printer is switched on – “withheld” timeout – brother printers with LAN usually work well
today gotta say “thank you Apple” for still developing cups.org further 😀 it got a management web interface since forever available via localhost:631 just a slight problem, these printers are mostly off.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Setup Eye Candy rEFInd Boot Manager in Ubuntu 22.04/23.10
This simple tutorial shows how to install and setup the rEFInd boot manager in your Ubuntu 22.04, and/or Ubuntu 23.10 machine. Most GNU/Linux uses Grub2 as default boot-loader. Though, there’s a good alternative called rEFInd.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pip on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pip on Manjaro. Python, a versatile and widely used programming language, offers a plethora of libraries and modules that aid in simplifying complex tasks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FirewallD on CentOS Stream 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FirewallD on CentOS Stream 9. FirewallD is a dynamic daemon that manages firewalls with support for network zones. It provides a flexible and robust firewall solution that is both user-friendly and powerful, making it an essential tool for securing CentOS Stream 9 systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MediaWiki on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MediaWiki on Debian 12. MediaWiki is a powerful, open-source wiki software that powers some of the most visited sites on the internet, including Wikipedia. It’s a robust platform for collaborative writing, knowledge sharing, and information storage.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubernetes on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kubernetes on Manjaro. Kubernetes, often abbreviated as K8s, is a powerful open-source platform designed to automate deploying, scaling, and managing containerized applications.
