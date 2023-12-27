The Life and Death of Open Source Companies

Since I've had to leave the printer at home over the holidays, I've been engaging in related activities like reading up, creating models, and exploring the slicer software. Emotions surrounding this printer are charged. If you step into the wrong parts of the internet you find a lot of hate. Some of it might be warranted, but others just feels incredibly out of proportion. I've noticed a fair amount of controversy surrounding the printer online, largely centered on its Chinese origins, its optional cloud service, and its impact on the Open Source 3D printing community. I won't talk much about the China part [1] here, but I do want to talk about the cloud and license aspect.

The reason I even write about this printer is the licensing situation and a bit of a rant about Open Source communities. Here is what I believe is currently happening, and I'm saying this as a person that knew next to nothing until a few days ago about 3D printing: Bambu Labs is making some other players in that space reconsider Open Source.