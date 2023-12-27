Linux-Centric Devices and Open Hardware

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays: what a long strange trip it's been trying to get to this point, between trying to get a place to live at the new $DAYJOB and fix the Blackbird, which seemed to have gotten its BMC setting scrambled, then get it and the Talos II upgraded to Fedora 39 so that I can get back to work on the Firefox JIT. Here we are finally, just in time to write up our usual mini-review (see what I wrote for Fedora 38). As I always say in these mini-reviews, Fedora was one of the first mainstream distributions to support POWER9 out of the box, it's still one of the top distributions OpenPOWER denizens use and its position closest to the bleeding, ragged edge is where we see problems emerge first and get fixed (hopefully) before they move further downstream. That's why it's worth caring about it even if you yourself don't run it.