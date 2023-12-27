Linux-Centric Devices and Open Hardware
Adafruit ☛ ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: Happy Holidays! OSHWA Wrap-up, Linux is 32, PyCon US ‘24 Talks and Much More! #CircuitPython #Python #micropython #ICYMI @Raspberry_Pi
Welcome to the latest Python on Microcontrollers newsletter! We certainly hope you are enjoying the holidays! Your newsletter is out on time every Monday, no matter the occasion, and what better way to read it but with a warm drink in the Northern hemisphere and a cool drink in the South. We’re wrapping up the year and first off is a recount of open source hardware projects. Linux turned 32, with many lessons learned over the years. Finally PyCon US 2024 is shaping up to be fantastic, it’ll be a Python party. – Anne Barela, Ed.
Linux Gizmos ☛ AIO-3588L Hey Hi (AI) Mainboard: 8K Display Support, High RAM, and 48MP ISP
The AIO-3588L 8K Hey Hi (AI) is a development board powered by the Rockchip RK3588 series, featuring an octa-core 64-bit ARM architecture, optional up to 32GB of RAM, and 8K video encoding and decoding capabilities.
Open Hardware/Modding
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Atari 800XL: Restoration Part 2
I previously left my Atari 800XL with a faulty GTIA chip which completely broke the video output from the Atari. Now the restoration continues.
Talospace ☛ Fedora 39 mini-review on the Blackbird and Talos II (and other woes)
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays: what a long strange trip it's been trying to get to this point, between trying to get a place to live at the new $DAYJOB and fix the Blackbird, which seemed to have gotten its BMC setting scrambled, then get it and the Talos II upgraded to Fedora 39 so that I can get back to work on the Firefox JIT. Here we are finally, just in time to write up our usual mini-review (see what I wrote for Fedora 38). As I always say in these mini-reviews, Fedora was one of the first mainstream distributions to support POWER9 out of the box, it's still one of the top distributions OpenPOWER denizens use and its position closest to the bleeding, ragged edge is where we see problems emerge first and get fixed (hopefully) before they move further downstream. That's why it's worth caring about it even if you yourself don't run it.
Hackaday ☛ A RISC-V Security Key
The TKey is a RISC-V-based security key that plugs into a USB port. The device has a number of features, including a device-specific serial number, RAM scrambling, and a monitor that kills the CPU in the event of access to protected memory. There is also an FPGA that, on the end-user version, is locked down. This prevents you from changing the core features and the unique ID number for the device.
