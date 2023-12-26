Proprietary Software and Security Breaches

AudioThing Outer Space 2 is an updated version of its Space Echo RE-201 emulation with new features, Linux support, and an iOS version.

Working on Christmas. Yes, that happens to me from time to time. I could relax on the couch but here my fingers were tingling for this release. The AudioThing iOS adventure began exactly a year ago. Since then, at least one app has been launched per month.

Today, the company celebrates its iOS anniversary with its 21-app release on the Apple AppStore. With Outer Space 2, you can explore this effect also on iOS.