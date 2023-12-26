Proprietary Software and Security Breaches
AudioThing Outer Space 2, updated Space Echo emulation now on Linux
AudioThing Outer Space 2 is an updated version of its Space Echo RE-201 emulation with new features, Linux support, and an iOS version.
AudioThing Outer Space 2 is available on iOS.
Today, the company celebrates its iOS anniversary with its 21-app release on the Apple AppStore. With Outer Space 2, you can explore this effect also on iOS.
St Vincent’s unable to confirm if medical records stolen
One of Australia’s largest health networks that was the target of a cyber security breach has no idea whether hackers stole private medical data almost a week after the attack.
St Vincent’s hospital on Monday confirmed it did not know whether sensitive health records had been taken, sparking concern the organisation had failed in its duty to protect sensitive patient information.
The Australian understands all the data stolen in the attack happened last Tuesday. It took another day for the health provider to brief Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and the incident was not publicly announced until Friday. Anthony Albanese had not received a briefing on the incident when he conducted a press conference in Cairns on Friday.
Game Rant ☛ A Lump of Coal: Users Report Getting DMCA Notices After Downloading Leaked Wolverine Build
Users who downloaded the Marvel’s Wolverine leaked play build reportedly received DMCAs from their internet service providers. Insomniac Games is the most recent high-profile casualty of malicious ransomware attacks in the gaming industry. Unfortunately, the cyberattack resulted in well over a terabyte of information being leaked to the public. In addition to an early playable build of Marvel’s Wolverine, plans for Insomniac’s next five games leaked along with employee data, passport info, confidential papers, internal emails, and some of Spider-Man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal’s personal documents.
[…]
Internet service providers are reportedly issuing DMCA notices to those who downloaded the playable dev version of Marvel’s Wolverine. Some players who claim to have been hit with DMCAs are taking to social media and sharing screenshots of the notice. According to the screenshot being shared online, the copyright owner has identified the user’s IP address, meaning Insomniac has some way of tracking these leaked files online.