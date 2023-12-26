Like many Linux distributions, and even Windows and macOS, Ubuntu comes with a firewall. This is a security feature that can prevent connections from unwanted sources on your system. Sometimes, though, you might want to disable it if you want to let all network traffic through. You might even want to open a specific port on your firewall for remote desktop connections, too. Well, Ubuntu's default firewall configuration tool is known as Uncomplicated Firewall, better known as UFW. Usually, UFW is off by default, but you can configure it easily with the terminal.