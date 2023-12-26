today's howtos
-
XDA ☛ How to change root password in Ubuntu
Just like on Windows 11 and macOS, changing passwords on a great Linux distro like Ubuntu is good practice. When you change your password every so often, it's harder for attackers to gain access to your system since your password will be less predictable. In the case of the root user on Ubuntu, which has ultimate access to all user accounts and changes all kinds of settings, this is especially important since the root user can change any password on your system.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Disable Bluetooth at GNU/Linux Startup
-
XDA ☛ How to disable Ubuntu Firewall
Like many Linux distributions, and even Windows and macOS, Ubuntu comes with a firewall. This is a security feature that can prevent connections from unwanted sources on your system. Sometimes, though, you might want to disable it if you want to let all network traffic through. You might even want to open a specific port on your firewall for remote desktop connections, too. Well, Ubuntu's default firewall configuration tool is known as Uncomplicated Firewall, better known as UFW. Usually, UFW is off by default, but you can configure it easily with the terminal.