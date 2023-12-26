today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ How to Install Pip on Debian 12
Pip is a tool for installing Python packages. This tutorial explain how to install pip for Python 3 on Debian 11 and 12.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Blender on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Blender on Ubuntu.
Blender is available on the universe repository of Ubuntu 22.04, and you can install it on your machine easily by using the apt package manager.
TecMint ☛ How to Find a Hard Disk Serial Number in Linux
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 50 Simple and Useful dmidecode Commands for Linux
The dmidecode command in GNU/Linux allows users to retrieve sensitive hardware-related information directly from the command line. This way, users can obtain useful information like serial numbers and processor cache values without taking apart their CPUs.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 50 Practical Examples of SED Command in Linux
No matter whether you are a system admin or a mere enthusiast, chances are you need to work with text documents often. Linux, like other Unices, provides some of the best text manipulation utilities for the end-users. The sed command-line utility is one such tool that makes text processing far more convenient and productive.
It's FOSS ☛ Ctrl+C Ctrl+V Made Better With These Clipboard Managers in Linux
Save yourself time and frustration with a clipboard manager and never lose track of your copy-pasting.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ImageMagick on Linux Mint 21. ImageMagick: a name that resonates with power and versatility in the realm of digital image manipulation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on openSUSE. MariaDB is a widely acclaimed open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a fork of MySQL. It is known for its robustness, scalability, and compatibility with MySQL.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DokuWiki on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DokuWiki on Debian 12. DokuWiki is a popular open-source wiki software that doesn’t require a database. It‘s written in PHP, making it an ideal choice for creating and managing documentation, collaborative projects, and more.
Setting up Wayland on openSUSE Tumbleweed