GNU/Linux Year in Review: The Asian Perspective

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2023



LAST article (about Africa) showed an encouraging trend in the so-called 'global south', which isn't about the south per se.

Things are even more rosy in Asia. GNU/Linux rose from 1% to 2% on all form factors combined (Android is on about 6 out of 10 devices, but Android does not spread Free software) and if we limit ourselves to desktops and laptops, then statCounter detects a sharp rise from 3.7% to 5.4% in just 12 months!

Asia is (of course) the largest continent and also home for most of the world's population, so this is kind of a big deal. Notice the trends in India, the world's largest population.

Good year for GNU/Linux on the client side! █