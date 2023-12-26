GNU/Linux Year in Review: The European Perspective

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2023,

updated Dec 26, 2023



LAST year GNU/Linux had already shown strong signs of growth. That did not stop, it just continued, based on African and Asian trends for GNU/Linux. We're pleased to see this; don't take this for granted!

Let's look at Europe now. We see Windows down from 78% a year ago to about 74% this month, whereas GNU/Linux grew from 2.5% to 2.9% in the past 12 months alone. See the underlying data. 24 months ago it was 2.2% and 36 months ago 2.0%. This means we're moving in the right direction and it is not about price. Europe is, on average, not a poor continent. Across all form factors combined Windows continued to shed off "market share" and as of this month Android is bigger than Windows, even in a relatively rich continent where most people have a desktop/laptop at home. █