GNU/Linux Year in Review: The African Perspective

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2023,

updated Dec 26, 2023



tl;dr: Windows down, GNU/Linux up

SEEING that almost nobody in the media covers this, and noting that internal Microsoft documents say something along the lines of, "keep quiet, let the opposition notice our demise, don't help them," we're taking an end-of-year alta vista.

On the client side, in Africa, GNU/Linux had a good year (not just in Africa), rising to 3% or thereabouts on desktops and laptops. Android rose as well (statCounter measures it at about two-thirds of the whole) and Windows is down by a bit, whereas GNU/Linux is up across all form factors combined.

All in all, a terrific year! Let's keep advocating for more Freedom-respecting or user-respecting platforms. The time may still be on our side; slowing economies favour BSD and GNU/Linux. █