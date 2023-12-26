D-Bus overview
D-Bus serves various purposes aiming to facilitate the cooperation between different processes in the system. This article will describe D-Bus and how it performs this function.
Do you waddle the waddle?
D3’s DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit leverages Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 to provide a production-intent platform. Featuring a single-board design, compact form factor, and a USB-serial interface, it serves as a versatile tool for field testing, sensor evaluation, algorithm development, and application demonstrations.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! ‘Tis the season of loving and caring, I wish you all Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas wherever you are, and thank you so much for your continued support in 2023.
HandBrake 1.7.2 is here about five weeks after HandBrake 1.7 as a modest update that improves the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the software on Linux systems by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size.
D-Bus serves various purposes aiming to facilitate the cooperation between different processes in the system. This article will describe D-Bus and how it performs this function.