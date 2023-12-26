Tux Machines

D3’s production-intent embedded platform with Radar sensing capabilities

D3’s DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit leverages Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 to provide a production-intent platform. Featuring a single-board design, compact form factor, and a USB-serial interface, it serves as a versatile tool for field testing, sensor evaluation, algorithm development, and application demonstrations.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 24th, 2023 – Happy Holidays!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! ‘Tis the season of loving and caring, I wish you all Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas wherever you are, and thank you so much for your continued support in 2023.

HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level

HandBrake 1.7.2 is here about five weeks after HandBrake 1.7 as a modest update that improves the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the software on Linux systems by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size.

news

FreeBSD jailed ZFS datasets – how do I find the .zfs/snapshot directory?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2023

Data abstract

On FreeBSD, you can jail a ZFS dataset – that is, the jail can manipulate the ZFS dataset as if it was a host (more or less). This has useful applications.

Read on

Twenty seven years of Linux
We just thought they would have a setup a bit more resilient than a black box directly connected to our mail server
Stealing Identities [original]
a sick person online
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The European Perspective [original]
don't take this for granted
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The African Perspective [original]
Windows down, GNU/Linux up
 
Android Leftovers
Android Auto 11.0 is coming with revamped icons and much more
The curl activity of 2023
We have the full commit history of all curl source code since late December 1999
D-Bus overview
D-Bus serves various purposes aiming to facilitate the cooperation between different processes in the system
The Grumpy Cricket (And Other Enormous Creatures)
releasing it under the GPL v3
Have a Helping of 8-bit Holiday Cheer! (2023 Edition)
‘Tis the season, and that means it’s time to push out the twelfth annual Byte Cellar vintage computer Holiday demo roundup so everyone can feel that warm, fuzzy, pixellated holiday glow
2023’s Moments That Marked the Open-Source World
The most remarkable events in the Open Source ecosystem that shaped the year. Let’s recall them
7 Small (Lesser Known) Distros that Emerged Winner in 2023
Distributions that caught your attention in 2023
Enlightenment 0.26 and EFL 1.27: From Eye-Candy to High Performance
Discover the revamped features and enhanced flexibility with Enlightenment 0.26 and EFL 1.27.
very few for now
In North America, GNU/Linux Surged to All-Time High This Month [original]
Racing towards 3.5%
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The Asian Perspective [original]
Good year for GNU/Linux on the client side
Linux Server Operating Systems: Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Beyond
Things have changed
Ruby 3.3.0 Released
Ruby 3.3 adds a new parser named Prism
Linux Distro Reviews: Tuxedo OS
Tuxedo OS is based on Ubuntu LTS, the long-term support version of the world’s most popular Linux distro
Some of the latest articles
You should have these apps on your new Android smartphone
incidents don't stop during holidays
Backing up FreeBSD with Bacula via ZFS snapshot
I already have a backup jobs to backup all the jails, but only for datasets which sit right under zroot/jails (for example)
Retornz ToneZ V2, Fedora, and Games
3 stories
Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, and More
4 shows or videos
xmas day howtos
KTOWN Live ISO based on liveslak-1.8.1 and Plasma6 Beta2
My work on the new Plasma6 for Slackware finally reached a level that I am OK with
Chatterino - Twitch Chat Client with Enhanced Features
This simple tutorial shows how to install Chatterino
Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release
An early Christmas treat has arrived for those seeking Enlightenment — no, not spiritual concept, but the EFL-based desktop shell for Linux and BSD systems
some leftovers
Mozilla, Chromium, and Fediverse news
Wasm, CLI, and Python
Opposition news
technical posts for xmas
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new version of their Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that improves support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model, a new dark theme, updates various apps, and adds some new features.
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
This cheap Acer laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip can run mainline Linux software (mostly)
The Acer Aspire 1 (A114-61) is a cheap laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage
Some of the latest articles
5 best Christmas game events you can play on Android
New Videos: Zorin OS 17, Wayland, and More
Invidious as relay
10 Fun Linux Commands to Try When You’re Feeling Bored
Linux doesn't have to be for nerds only
Red Hat, SparkFun, and More
mostly CISA advisories
postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets
postmarketOS 23.12 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices.
Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17 as the latest stable version for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.
Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024
Discover new features in Rhino Linux 2023.4, like Unicorn Desktop’s new auto-tiling and improved package management
NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.12.2 available with cards 2.7.2
Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 23.12.2 and cards 2.7.2
3 new ones
3 new stories
The Maps and Geo Blog: Christmas Maps 2023
progress in Maps, after the last GNOME 45 stable release
Free/Libre Alternatives to Google
2 new articles in LinuxLinks
GNU Health Hospital Management 4.4 released!
release of the 4.4 series from the GNU Health Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) component
3 more links
probably last batch for a while; merry xmas
A yearly review - My 52 most favorite apps for Linux for 2024
It is that time again
GNU Parallel 20231222 ('Sundhnúkagígur')
GNU Parallel 20231222 ('Sundhnúkagígur') has been released
Perl and more
Google Is Giving A Surprise Android 14 Battery Boost To Pixel Users
only 3 stories for now
some more howtos for today
Linux 6.7-rc7 and a stable kernel
From perl.org
Fedora and FSF news
Rust, Haskell, and more
Opposition news
Some browser news
mostly dangers
4 new stories
OpenSUSE news
some of the more relevant among them
PostgreSQL: TCapture Replication Server 1.0 Beta
TCapture is a bidirectional multi master replication server based on a 'capture and apply' asynchronous replica engine
a few more for the weekend
Wave: 21th Century Terminal Emulator Designed for Gen Z
currently not available on Windows
The Wine development release 9.0-rc3 is now available.
Wine Announcement
autoconf-2.72 released
on behalf of the autoconf maintainers
Some of the latest articles