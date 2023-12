The curl activity of 2023

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2023



We have the full commit history of all curl source code since late December 1999. The reason we don’t have the history from before that moment is simply because I did not bother with that when I imported our code into Sourceforge back then. Just me being sloppy.

We know exactly when and who authored every change done to curl since then.

Development activity has gone both up and down over time since then. The number of new commit authors has increased slowly over time.

