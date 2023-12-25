today's howtos
Every so often, someone has the great idea to simplify how to specify access controls; they will make their overall policy to deny access by default, and then have all of their access control rules be positive ones. My reaction to date to these systems is that they've just made my life harder, and I was all set to write an entry about it except that as I started writing out the details I realized that I wasn't sure I had a convincing case when negative access rules made things much less convoluted.
One of the most requested features in CSS was container queries, the ability to query the size of a parent container. Before container queries, you could only query the size of the viewport. That worked well and still does, allowing you to create responsive websites, but it's really just a compromise because, in most cases, we're interested in the size of our parent container, not the size of the viewport.
That’s why container queries are such a critical addition to CSS.
What follows now is an article about thoughts that came to my mind in the last couple of years when working together with different people from different teams with different backgrounds in HTML and frontend technologies in general. This is an article about the many “whys” in my head and possible answers…
In yesterday's entry on what I think the SMTP Smuggling attack enables, I casually said that you were safe if you ignored SPF results and only paid attention to DKIM. As sometimes happens, this was my thoughts eliding some important qualifications that I just take as given when talking about DKIM, but that I should spell out. The most important qualification is that a (valid) DKIM signature by itself means almost nothing, which is a bit unlike how SPF works.
If you got this far then give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back as you just learned the basics of SVG with many cool use cases.
If you continue on your journey and you start to write more and more complex SVGs then at one point you might find that their code starts to get a bit out of hand. Then you can break them down into components. Here we are using React again, but the same concept applies to any other frontend library that you might use. Mind though that there’s only one SVG element at the root of the component as there’s still only one image. The child components have their content in group elements.
