9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 24th, 2023 – Happy Holidays!

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 25, 2023



This week we got some hot news starting with the release of Fedora Asahi Remix for Apple Silicon and the release of Armbian Linux for Raspberry Pi 5 devices, and continuing with Mozilla Firefox 121 bringing Wayland support by default on Linux, as well as the release of Zorin OS 17 with all of its goodies.

On top of that, this week brought us new QEMU, Darktable, Plymouth, and HandBrake releases, and I tell you all about GNOME's upcoming GUADEC 2024 conference. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 24th, 2023.

