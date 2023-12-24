autoconf-2.72 released

We are pleased to announce stable release 2.72 of GNU Autoconf.

2.72 consists largely of bug fixes. The most significant changes are support for the upcoming 2024 edition of the C standard (aka âC23â) and a mechanism for enabling 64-bit time_t on 32-bit platforms (--enable-year2038). See the NEWS below for a brief summary.

There have been 171 commits by 17 people in the 151 weeks since 2.71. Thanks to everyone who has contributed:

Andreas K. HÃ¼ttel (1) Ben Elliston (1) Bruno Haible (8) Detlef Riekenberg (1) Emanuele Giaquinta (2) Eric Blake (4) Gleb Fotengauer-Malinovskiy (1) Jim Meyering (5) KO Myung-Hun (1) Keno Fischer (1) Marshall Ward (1) Mike Frysinger (1) Paul Eggert (84) Sergei Trofimovich (1) Todd C. Miller (1) Xi Ruoyao (1) Zack Weinberg (57)

We would also like to thank everyone who submitted bug reports, whether or not we were able to resolve them:

Alain Knaff D. Lang David Allsopp Dominik Kummer E. Johnson G. Herfray Guillem Jover Jacob Bachmeyer James âthe pedantâ Johan Olsson Jonathan Birge Joshua Root JÃ¶rn Heusipp Marvin Scholz Maxim Cournoyer Michael Orlitzky Michal Nowak Natanael Copa Peter Eisentraut R. Diez Remi Attab Ross Burton Sam James Vadim Zeitlin Valery Ushakov Zlobin Nikita

and at least 14 more people who wished to remain anonymous.

zw [on behalf of the autoconf maintainers]

