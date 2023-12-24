Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
All "Modern" Web Browsers Are OSPS (Proprietary in 'Open' Clothing)
Free/libre operating systems should consider culling 'the fox' and replacing it with the wolf
-
LPI is Amplifying Microsoft Propaganda From Microsoft's ClearlyDefined (Vidal, GitHub, Proprietary) and OSI, Bribed by Both GitHub and Microsoft (Twice). The Claims (Cherry-Picking) Are Hostile Towards Copyleft, Which Microsoft Attacks Via Mass Plagiarism.
"FOSS Life" (LPI)... the voice of monopolies and openwashing
-
[Meme] A Red Hat
racial quotas
-
Oracle's Debt Nearly Doubled During COVID-19 (It's Still Extremely High, Almost as High as Microsoft's)
As per the official documents
New
-
[Meme] Not for Users But for Advertisers (in Users' Face)
Mozilla prioritises profits
-
Links 23/12/2023: More Microsoft Cuts and Battleground Setbacks in Ukraine
Links for the day
-
These Leaks From Red Hat Make People Very Upset (However It Has Been Spun Using Schismogenesis)
Recent days in discussions about Red Hat layoffs
-
In Some Sense, Lost Scrolls in Deserts Are Better Technology Than 'Modern' Computing
human knowledge is doomed to disappear
-
Asking the Culprit for Advice Instead of Holding the Culprit Accountable
Typical Microsoftism
-
Eben Moglen Explaining How Ridiculous Software Patents Are (and Covering GPLv3 Too)
about a decade and a half old
-
Security Leftovers
patches, incidents, and more
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 22, 2023
IRC logs for Friday, December 22, 2023
-
