The Wine development release 9.0-rc3 is now available.
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2023,
updated Dec 24, 2023
What's new in this release:
- Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
The source is available at:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.0/wine-9.0-rc3.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
