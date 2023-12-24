The Wine development release 9.0-rc3 is now available.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2023

updated Dec 24, 2023



What's new in this release: - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.

The source is available at:

https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.0/wine-9.0-rc3.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.

