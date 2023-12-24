Raspberry Pi Projects and News
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi ZeroWriter eInk typewriter lets you take notes on the go
Tincangames has created a portable eInk typewriter called the ZeroWriter, built around a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W.
-
CNX Software ☛ Pi-Cast is a portable KVM switch based on Raspberry Pi CM4 (Crowdfunding)
The Pi-Cast KVM is a compact, open-source KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) over IP device based on the Raspberry Pi CM4. It is powered by PiKVM, an open-source IP-KVM solution, and allows you to control and manage other devices remotely regardless of the operating system or even if one isn’t installed. The Pi-Cast KVM is capable of controlling any device with HDMI and USB ports. It works for low-level access and enables BIOS and UEFI configuration without an operating system installed.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 FrankenPi 5 cobbled together by social control media team
The Raspberry Pi social control media team was hard at work this year trying to meet the demands of social control media followers hungry for news about the Pi 5.