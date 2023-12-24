Raspberry Pi Projects and News

The Pi-Cast KVM is a compact, open-source KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) over IP device based on the Raspberry Pi CM4. It is powered by PiKVM, an open-source IP-KVM solution, and allows you to control and manage other devices remotely regardless of the operating system or even if one isn’t installed. The Pi-Cast KVM is capable of controlling any device with HDMI and USB ports. It works for low-level access and enables BIOS and UEFI configuration without an operating system installed.