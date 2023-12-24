Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Ivan Čukić on C++, This Week in Linux (TWIL), and Hackaday
Prog(ressive) C++ at Meeting C++
The recording of my keynote at this year’s Meeting C++ in Berlin has been published on Meeting C++ channel on YouTube: [..]
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 247: Manjaro 23.1, COSMIC Desktop, Fedora Asahi, Zorin 17, AlmaLinux, & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL (247), we’ve got new distro releases to stuff your Christmas stockings with from Manjaro, Zorin 17 and AlmaLinux. Fedora has announced the release of their new Asahi remix with Fedora Asahi. Then we’ll take a look at the latest news for System76’s COSMIC Desktop.
Hackaday ☛ Hardware: It’s Made Of Software!
We had the opportunity to add a new feature to our lineup: the FLOSS Weekly podcast. It’s a very long running series that covers the goings on in the free, libre, and open-source software world. It’s been co-hosted by our own [Jonathan Bennett] for quite a while now, and when This Week in Tech announced that they wanted to cancel it, [Jonathan] asked if he could keep it running over here at Hackaday.