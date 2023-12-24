The Maps and Geo Blog: Christmas Maps 2023

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2023



It's that time of the year again, near the winter solstice (or the summer dito in the southerm hemisphere), so I guess it's time for the yearly wrap-up blog post. And yeah, Santa Claus lives in Rovaniemi, Finland. Despite some misinformed claims about the North Pole… 😎



There's been some good progress during 2023 for Maps and libshumate. This was also the year I actually attended my first GUADEC in-person. This was a really nice experience, meeting with a lot of people from the broader GNOME community. Though I've met many at FOSDEMs over the years.





When it comes to the last progress in Maps, after the last GNOME 45 stable release. With the help from the design team, I have yet another time (in 45 we moved the zoom buttons out of the headerbar, and added a rotation indicator/reset button). Now the zoom controls are moved to the lower part, to give better balance. They will also respect the dark/light theme setting. But will really shine once we get a dark map style.

