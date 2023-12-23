One of the things you'll come across during everyday use of a great Linux distribution like Ubuntu is installing apps and opening certain files. While most apps can be found in the Ubuntu Software Center or even as manual downloads, there might be a time when an app or a file you want will come as a Tar.Gz.

This is an archive of files, almost similar to ZIP on Windows 11 and other operating systems. It combines both the TAR (which is known as tape) archive and the ZIP archive format into one, so the data is compressed and reduced in size. Naturally, you'll need to extract the Tar.gz file to install or open whatever is inside. We'll guide you through that today in two easy ways, covering both the GUI and the terminal app.