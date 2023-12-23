today's howtos
XDA ☛ How to install Vim on Ubuntu
Vim is one of the most popular text editors developers, coders, or system administrators use on Ubuntu and many other Linux distributions. Vim is short for Vi IMproved and is based on the original Vi editor that was popular back in the 1990s. If you want to get started with it, then we're happy to say that vim-tiny comes pre-installed with Ubuntu, but is pretty basic. A more advanced version, just regular Vim, is easy to install on Ubuntu. All that's required is to fire up a terminal and then enter a few commands to install it using the package manager.
XDA ☛ How to extract and install a tar.gz file on Ubuntu
One of the things you'll come across during everyday use of a great Linux distribution like Ubuntu is installing apps and opening certain files. While most apps can be found in the Ubuntu Software Center or even as manual downloads, there might be a time when an app or a file you want will come as a Tar.Gz.
This is an archive of files, almost similar to ZIP on Windows 11 and other operating systems. It combines both the TAR (which is known as tape) archive and the ZIP archive format into one, so the data is compressed and reduced in size. Naturally, you'll need to extract the Tar.gz file to install or open whatever is inside. We'll guide you through that today in two easy ways, covering both the GUI and the terminal app.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Change the Background of Your Ubuntu Lock Screen
Customizing your lock screen background not only adds a unique and appealing touch to your system, but is also a way to showcase your identity, interests, and goals. You can display any image on your Ubuntu lock screen that makes you happy, curious, or excited.
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 23: How to Add Interaction to SVG elements with JavaScript
We can not only manipulate an SVG from JavaScript but we can also assign event listeners to parts of an SVG. Here, by clicking the red button we switch on or off the lights. The possibilities are endless. You can even create a full-featured game with SVG and JavaScript.
Ryan Mulligan ☛ <target-toggler> Web Component
The gist of this component is to enhance an HTML <button> with the ability to toggle an element's visibility anywhere on a page. Simply wrap a button element with this component and supply a target-id attribute that matches the id of any page element.
University of Toronto ☛ Systemd will block a service's start if you manually restart it too fast
You might wonder how you get yourself into this situation in the first place. Suppose that you have a script to add an entry to a DHCP configuration file, which as part of activating the entry has to restart the DHCP server (because it doesn't support on the fly configuration reloading). Now suppose you have a bunch of entries to add; you might write a script (or a for loop) to effectively bulk add them as fast as the commands can run. When you run that script, you'll be restarting the DHCP server repeatedly, as fast as possible, and it won't take too long before you trigger systemd's default limit (since all you need with the default limits is to go through the whole thing in less than two seconds per invocation).
Manuel Matuzović ☛ ARIA Live Regions
ARIA stands for Accessible Rich Internet Applications. It is a set of roles and attributes that makes web page elements accessible to users who require assistive technology, like screen readers, when native HTML alone is not enough. One of these sets of roles and attributes is aimed at defining live regions.
Live regions are areas that, when dynamically updated, trigger screen readers to announce their new content. They are commonly used for notifications that do not receive focus when the new content is added to the page. For example: form errors, loading spinners, search results that appear on dynamic search, and toasts.
Nico Cartron ☛ Discovering a new UNIX tool - units
When reading that article - which by the way is worth having a look at! - I discovered a new UNIX tool which I wasn't aware of: units
James G ☛ Advent of Technical Writing: Jargon
When you are writing documentation, it is essential that you always keep your target audience in mind. Who do you expect to read your content? What knowledge do you expect your readers will have? Is it reasonable to expect they have that knowledge?
The audience for which you are writing, and the knowledge they have, should inform several parts of your writing, including how you define terms. In general, make sure that you only use terms that are: [...]