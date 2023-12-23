BSD: FreeBSD/armv7 in Qemu, FreeBSD's 2023 in Review, and More
Warner Losh ☛ FreeBSD/armv7 in Qemu
Just a quick note for booting an FreeBSD/armv7 virtual machine. I'll document a few bumps that I hit along the way. We'll be booting with qemu's virt armv7 virutal machine. We'll use EDK II as the firmware.
FreeBSD ☛ 2023 in Review: Infrastructure
Among the myriad of ways the FreeBSD Foundation supports FreeBSD, helping to maintain the Project’s infrastructure is one of the most important. We work in conjunction with the cluster administration team to ensure they have the hardware they need to keep everything running smoothly.
MWL ☛ 26: It Can, But Doesn’t
Still hammering on Run Your Own Mail Server. If you’ve worked with signing protocols like OpenPGP, you’re familiar with digital signatures. You take a chunk of data and sign it. Any alteration to the file invalidates the signature. You might be expecting DKIM to work the same way. It can, but doesn’t.