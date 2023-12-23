Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PiCar, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Cytron IRIV PiControl is an Industry 4.0 controller based on Raspberry Pi CM4 module
Cytron IRIV PiControl is described as an Industrial Revolution 4.0 (or Industry 4.0) controller that is powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) and joins the likes of OnLogic Factor 201, Modberry 500 CM4, and Pigeon RB700 among others.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ We let the social media team design their own FrankenPi 5, and it is beyond horrendous
Dealing with feedback about what the engineers should have put on each new board we release is another absolute favourite part of our job. We collated everything we could remember our followers asked for on the [as yet unreleased] Pi 5 over the years, and tried our best to accommodate all requests. There were a lot of them, so it ended up being massive. Like, three times the size of the real Raspberry Pi 5.
-
Stephen Smith ☛ Programming the SunFounder PiCar-X to be a Roomba
Last time, I introduced SunFounder’s PiCar-X, a robot car controlled by a Raspberry Pi. The previous article covered assembly and initial setup. In this article, we’ll look at writing a simple program for the PiCar-X written in Python, namely to simulate a Roomba.