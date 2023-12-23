Windows TCO Stories
Silicon Angle ☛ Rethinking data security in the age of ransomware and AI
Businesses have a right to be worried about ransomware. According to cyber underwriter Corvus Insurance, the number of ransomware victims posted on leak sites in 2023 is on pace for a new record. The high number has been driven by the Clop ransomware group, which exploited vulnerabilities in file transfer software, and another set of hackers who specialized in targeting cities and municipalities.
Ransomware groups have become so bold in their methods that one recently filed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint because a victim had not complied with an SEC rule for breach disclosure within a four-day window.
[Old] Next IT Security ☛ Church Of Sweden Under Ransomware Attack – WHY?
The Swedish Church remains in the throes of grappling with the aftermath of a cyberattack that has dealt a severe blow to its IT systems. The digital incursion, which unfolded last week, has led to the manual handling of funeral and baptism bookings, with the prospect of ongoing IT disruptions for several more weeks. Companies affiliated with the church are grappling with restricted access to their IT systems, hindering their ability to make bookings, update websites, or utilize IT-connected printers.
Attributed to a ransomware attack, the assault involves encrypting the church’s information, accompanied by a demand for ransom in exchange for the decryption key. Despite this, the Swedish Church has opted not to comply with these demands or disclose the nature of the content.
Cyble Inc ☛ LockBit Ransomware Group Strikes Again: 3 New Victims Added to Dark Web Portal
The affected entities in this alleged LockBit ransomware cyberattack include, Smulders based in Belgium, DOB Systems in the United States, and DESign Group, who have all found their names on the dark web portal operated by the LockBit ransomware group.
Security Week ☛ Iranian [Attackers] Targeting US Defense Industrial Base Entities With New Backdoor
The newly identified backdoor provides attackers with remote access to the infected systems, allows them to execute files, and exfiltrate data to the command-and-control (C&C) server. FalseFont, Microsoft says, was first used in attacks in November 2023.
[Repeat] Fast Company ☛ U.S. water utilities were [breached] after leaving their default passwords set to ‘1111,’ cybersecurity officials say
Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, an Iranian [cracking] group known as CyberAv3ngers has been targeting U.S. water utilities that use Israel-manufactured Unitronics programmable logic controllers—common multipurpose industrial devices used for monitoring and regulating water systems. “[Such infrastructure] is often forgotten about, neglected, or both and presents an attractive target for nation-states,” says Gary Perkins, chief information security officer at cybersecurity firm CISO Global.