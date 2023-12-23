Windows TCO Stories

Businesses have a right to be worried about ransomware. According to cyber underwriter Corvus Insurance, the number of ransomware victims posted on leak sites in 2023 is on pace for a new record. The high number has been driven by the Clop ransomware group, which exploited vulnerabilities in file transfer software, and another set of hackers who specialized in targeting cities and municipalities.

Ransomware groups have become so bold in their methods that one recently filed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint because a victim had not complied with an SEC rule for breach disclosure within a four-day window.