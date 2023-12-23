Latest Tails 5.21 Update Addresses Persistent Storage Issues

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2023



Tails, short for ‘The Amnesic Incognito Live System,’ is a Debian-based Linux distro that can be booted from a USB stick or a DVD, known for prioritizing privacy and anonymity.

It’s designed to leave no trace on the computer it’s used on and routes all its internet traffic through the Tor network, ensuring the user’s privacy and anonymity online.

Recently, the Tails Project announced the general availability of Tails 5.21, so let’s see what is new.

