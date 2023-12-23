Net, Ceph, Gaming, and LF
-
Qemu ☛ Day 22: This M3 displays the lyrics to a Christmas carol to an emulated OLED. Can you sing or hum along?
Size of download is 90K bytes.
-
Mozilla/Net
-
The Register UK ☛ Mozilla decides Trusted Types is a worthy security feature
Trusted Types addresses DOM-XSS, or document object model cross-site scripting – considered to be both rather dangerous and fairly common. Ranked first among the OWASP Top Ten Web Application Security Risks in 2017 – under the category "Injection" – XSS attacks slipped to the third most common vulnerability by 2021. And XSS attacks should become less common as more websites revise their code to take advantage of Trusted Types.
-
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor 5.0.0-rc2 Released
Compared to the latest 4.9 release, this pre-release features the ability to read settings from YAML files, enhancing structure, processing and error-checking of settings.
There is also an internal change: the code processing the YAML file is written in Rust and generated from a table. The former allows for more secure code and the latter has the big advantage that old-style settings, YAML settings and documentation are automatically kept in sync.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Paul Heinlein ☛ Upgrade OS on Ceph Server
At work, our ceph cluster is managed by the
cephadmutility, which means that all ceph operations are launched within containers managed by podman. Our original batch of storage servers was running CentOS 7, which as of late 2023 is only a few months from reaching its official end-of-life date. The hardware is still good, so I just wanted to update operating systems while keeping ceph data volumes intact. I could find no official documentation for upgrading the OS out from under cephadm, so I forged my own way.
-
-
Games
-
System76 ☛ Gaming on Pop!_OS: Aaron's Picks
Discover new games to play on Pop!_OS [...] Cozy up in your favorite gaming chair, because we have some hot game picks recommended for you by System76 gamer and Happiness Architect, Aaron Honeycutt. We asked him to pick games from 5 different genres, so you can spend less time researching and more time gaming on Pop!_OS!
-
-
Linux Foundation
-
SDx Central ☛ Linux Foundation and Meta expand open-source connectivity projects for network service providers [Ed: This Web site takes money from LF for this openwashing spam, sponsored by Facebook]
The Linux Foundation is expanding its LF Connectivity project with the addition of two new subprojects: Magma and ISP Toolbox.
-
Yahoo News ☛ Anchore Aligns with Linux Foundation for the Dan Kohn Diversity Scholarship Fund
Anchore, Inc., the leading experts in modern software composition analysis and federal compliance, today announced it has aligned with the Linux Foundation to support the Dan Kohn Diversity Scholarship Fund.
-