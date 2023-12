This week in KDE: Holiday bug fixes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2023



Like last week, the focus remained on getting the megarelrease ready for, well, a mega release! Along the way folks have been starting their well-earned vacations, so the pace of work understandably decreased a bit. Accordingly, this will be the last regular weekly post of the year, with at least next week’s skipped, and possibly the next two. Happy holidays, everyone! Rest and recharge so we can hit the ground running in 2024.

