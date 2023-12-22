KDE and GNOME Leftovers

Cutelyst the Qt web framework is now at v4.0.0 just a bit later for it’s 10th anniversary.

With 2.5k commits it has been steadly improving, and in production for many high traffic applications. With this release we say good bye to our old Qt5 friend, also dropped uWSGI support, clearsilver and Grantlee were also removed, many methods now take a QStringView and Cutelyst::Header class was heavly refactored to allow usage of QByteArrayView, and stopped storing QStrings internally in a QHash, they are QByteArray inside a vector.