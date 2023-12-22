KDE and GNOME Leftovers

Tux Machines

HyperAIBox Compact PCs: Powered by Rockchip 3568 and Rockchip 3588 Processors

FriendlyELEC Samsung S5P4418 Based Kit Boasts Dual Gigabit Ports

Avalue’s ARC-1037 Rugged Panel PC Powered by Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processor

ASRock Industrial Debuts NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Deepin OS Features in a Quick Overview

This article presents a compilation of ten distinctive features of deepin OS served as a gentle introduction for computer and laptop users. It is a stylish, modern, innovative, well-designed, simple and easy to use yet powerful and configurable system everybody can love. If you want to know deepin in brief, then this article is really for you. Please read on!

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.8 (Desktop)

This is an emergency desktop-only release which fixes a crash in pluggable transports for Windows 7 users. The most recent Go toolchain update seems to have finally broken Windows 7 support (see golang/go/#57003 for background). We have downgraded our lyrebird, conjure, and webtunnel pluggable transports to the 1.20 series and they should be working once more on older Windows systems. Unfortunately, the snowflake pluggable transport depends on the 1.21 series to work, so it will remain broken on these systems.

Plymouth Linux Graphical Boot Manager Now Better Handles Display Rendering

It’s been more than a year since the last Plymouth release and the devs worked hard during this time to bring us new features like a new plugin called “label-freetype” for rendering text while using a smaller disk footprint for the initramfs, as well as a new splash mode called system-reset splash mode for indicating factory reset progress.

TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 Released with Exciting New Functions

Highlights of TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 include a revamped dashboard that now features more system parameters, including clock speed, fan speed, power consumption, temperature, and currently active graphics mode, a freely customizable fan control (within safe limits), and a display refresh rate reduction.

Darktable 4.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of darktable 4.6 include the ability to automatically save editing history every 10 seconds in the darkroom view, a new “rgb primaries” processing module that can be used for delicate color corrections and creative color grading, as well as the ability to always show the full uncropped when working with the liquify and retouch modules.

GUADEC 2024 Conference Will Be Held in Denver for the GNOME 47 Desktop

Every year, GUADEC gathers GNOME users and developers from all over the world to share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment.

Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More

Highlights of Zorin OS 17 include an updated desktop environment based on GNOME 43 and featuring a Quick Settings menu, a new screenshot and screen recording experience, full GTK4 theming, new Power modes, an advanced window-tiling experience, advanced window tiling, as well as a refined Activities Overview feature.

QEMU 8.2 Released with Virtio-Sound Device, RISC-V KVM AIA Support

Highlights of QEMU 8.2 include a new virtio-sound device that allows for audio capture and playback from inside a guest machine using the configured audio backend of the host machine, and a new virtio-gpu rutabaga device that allows various abstractions of GPU and display virtualization.

Thank you for supporting the FSF tech team
First of all, I'd like to express our deep gratitude on behalf of the whole FSF staff for the overwhelming support we received during the recent matching campaign
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
KDE's 6th Megarelease - Beta 2
We are now just over two months away from KDE's megarelease
Graphics: XDC, NVK, and More
4 stories, Linux focus
 
Open Hardware and Ubuntu, Openwashing and Linux Foundation
IBM: Fedora on 'Macs' and PHP in RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...
New Videos: Makulu Linux and Kdenlive (Akademy 2023 Keynote)
LinuxLinks on ASUSTOR Data Master 4.2 and 5 Best Free and Open Source No-Code Database Tools
Security Leftovers
SUSE/OpenSUSE: SLE BCI, Lockdown (Microsoft), and OBS Has New and Improved Ways to Report
Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 dev 1
today's howtos
Weston 13.0 release: Backends consolidation
Weston 13.0 brings multiple fixes and important changes, notably the ability to load multiple backends simultaneously
Announcing Incus 0.4
Just as we’re wrapping up 2023, one last Incus release!
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and Linux in the Ham Shack
Games: Steam Winter Sale and The Talos Principle 2
Android Leftovers
8Devices Noni M.2 WiFi 7 module runs FirmUx embedded Linux distribution
Windows TCO Stories
PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.8.4 and rpki-client 8.7
Devices and Hardware: OPNsense, Purism, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, SparkFun, and More
Mozilla: Buzzwords, Privacy Pass, Firefox DevTools Newsletter
BSD: FreeBSD, PlayStation 5, and the Desktop
today's howtos
Openwashing and Lock-in in 'Open' Clothing
Linux 6.7-rc8 release (rather than 6.7 final) on December 31
Security and Windows TCO Stories
Openwashing, Games, and More
Security Leftovers
Mozilla: Pontoon survey results and multiple memory safety bugs
Red Hat / IBM: Training and Outsourcing (to Microsoft)
Devices: Avalue, FriendlyELEC, Arduino, Youyeetoo
today's howtos
Etnaviv NPU update 13: Don't cross the tensors
Qt 6.7 Beta 1 Released and More Qt News
GRUB 2.12 released
GRUB maintainers are proud to announce GRUB 2.12 that has been just released
Mozilla Firefox 121 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 121 web browser, slated for release on December 19th, 2023, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
today's howtos
This cheap Acer laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip can run mainline Linux software (mostly)
The Acer Aspire 1 (A114-61) is a cheap laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage
In India, RISC-V Is the New Linux
RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
YouTube tweaks Ambient Mode to be more vibrant on Android
Programming Leftovers
Systemd-boot and Full Disk Encryption in Tumbleweed and MicroOS
The unlock of the encrypted device can be done via the traditional password
OpenSSH 9.2 released
This release contains fixes for two security problems and a memory safety problem
Cytron IRIV PiControl is an Industry 4.0 controller based on Raspberry Pi CM4 module
The fanless Industry 4.0 controller runs Raspberry Pi OS with additional packages and config files that can be installed with a script
Fedora and IBM news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Linux Performance/Benchmarks and Graphics
Devices and Open Hardware: Debian, Ubuntu, and More
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.8, Linux 6.1.69, Linux 5.15.144, Linux 5.10.205, Linux 5.4.265, Linux 4.19.303, and Linux 4.14.334
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.8 kernel
Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024
Discover new features in Rhino Linux 2023.4, like Unicorn Desktop’s new auto-tiling and improved package management
Qubes OS 4.2.0 has been released!
Qubes OS 4.2.0 brings a host of new features, major improvements, and numerous bug fixes
To Be Free or Not to Be Free- PureOS vs. Android OS, Apple iOS, and MS Windows
As a professional security advisor, I am always asked what smartphone, OS, and apps provide the best security
Linux and Linux Foundation
Microsoft Layoffs ('Soft Layoffs'), Plagiarism, Lies, and Windows TCO
Insights from the openSUSE Logo Contest
QEMU 8.2 Released with Virtio-Sound Device, RISC-V KVM AIA Support
QEMU 8.2 open-source virtualization software has been released today as the second major update in the QEMU 8.0 series, bringing several new features and many improvements.
Release Notes for PoCL 5.0
PoCL now has a new backend (called ‘remote’) for offloading OpenCL commands across a network to one or more servers that are running the ‘pocld’ daemon shipped with PoCL
Security Leftovers
IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Apple Leftovers
Devices and Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, Reverse-Engineering, and NVIDIA Jetson Nano
Firefox From Developers' Perspective
GUADEC 2024 Conference Will Be Held in Denver for the GNOME 46 Desktop
GNOME Foundation announced today the dates and location for their annual GNOME Users and Developers European Conference (GUADEC) conference in 2024.
today's howtos
Cost of Windows Deployments (Windows TCO)
Microsoft's Hype Bubble and Misinformation/Disinformation Bot
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: SparkFun and Fun with Raspberry Pi
today's howtos
FreeBSD 2023 in Review: Advocacy
Yet another year is coming to an end and we’re taking a look back at how we advocated for FreeBSD in 2023
Tor Browser 13.0.7 and 10 years from Snowden revelations – what’s next for Tor and privacy online
Games: Wizordum, Tails of Iron, Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting
Android Leftovers
What Is Android System Intelligence
MuseScore 4.2 Notation Software Just Got an Even Better
MuseScore 4.2, a free and open-source notation software, introduces precise guitar bend input, improved part synchronization, and more
A Better Mastodon Client
I like the idea of social media algorithms but I hate the implementations
Announcing Brise theme
As some people know, I’m contributing quite a lot to the Breeze style for the Plasma 6 release and I don’t intend to stop doing that
Security Leftovers
Our work isn't over: Keep fighting for the freedom to learn
IDAD may be over, but the fight isn't. Read a summary of this year's activities, and learn how you can continue to take action to help end DRM
7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical BitTorrent Clients
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
GNU/Linux Graphics and Games
Makulu, EasyOS, KDE, and SUSE
Hardware Stories, Linux Focus
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Updates
Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Fake Solutions (From Rogue Parties)
Microsoft EEE and Windows TCO
GNU/Linux Development Reports by Simon Ser, Sam Thursfield, and Antoine Beaupré
today's howtos
KDE vs Gnome: Which Desktop Environment Is Right for You
KDE and Gnome are two of the most popular desktop environments (DEs) in Linux today
Shotcut - New Version 23.12: Fight the Good Fight
This is release is a small collection of fixes and upgrades