KDE and GNOME Leftovers
K Desktop Environment/KDE/Qt
From GitLab to Microsoft Store
KDE Project:
This is an update on the ongoing migration of jobs from Binary Factory to KDE's GitLab. Since the last blog a lot has happened.
Cutelyst v4 – 10 years 🎉
Cutelyst the Qt web framework is now at v4.0.0 just a bit later for it’s 10th anniversary.
With 2.5k commits it has been steadly improving, and in production for many high traffic applications. With this release we say good bye to our old Qt5 friend, also dropped uWSGI support, clearsilver and Grantlee were also removed, many methods now take a QStringView and Cutelyst::Header class was heavly refactored to allow usage of QByteArrayView, and stopped storing QStrings internally in a QHash, they are QByteArray inside a vector.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Will Thompson: Removing Online Accounts from GNOME Initial Setup 46
It’s exciting to see the ongoing work to revitalise GNOME Online Accounts. One section of this post jumped out to me:
Another big step to improving reliability and maintainability is updating to the latest dependencies and industry conventions. This meant first supporting OAuth 2.0 in a standard browser so, for example, when you log into a Surveillance Giant Google account you’re doing it with your preferred, trusted browser.
This poses a problem for GNOME Initial Setup, which currently uses GNOME Online Accounts so that you can configure those accounts, and pick up your name and avatar from them, while setting up your computer. But by design, you can’t open a web browser (or any other application) in the Initial Setup session.
