FOSSLife ☛ Linux System Monitoring with watch and fswatch
The purpose of
watchis to follow how a command’s output changes over time (Figure 1). This information can be used for troubleshooting, as well as for keeping a root or regular user informed about system changes as new packages are installed or updated. In limited circumstances, it could also be used as a simpler replacement for
ator
cron. Several other common uses are shown in Table 1. By default,
watchruns every two seconds until closed or interrupted. The basic command structure is: [...]
[Old] OSTechNix ☛ Dual Boot Zorin OS and Windows: A Step-by-Step Guide
Learn how to dual boot Zorin OS and Windows 10. This step by step tutorial explains how to install Zorin OS alongside Windows.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to give your Ubuntu desktop a quick Christmas makeover
It’s time to deck the digital halls: Christmas is just a few days away! By now you’ll have put up the tree (which the cat’s since stripped), you’ll have wrapped the presents (all last-minute, I’m sure), and said HECK NO to the eggnog (wise, it is gross). But did you leave your trusty Ubuntu desktop out of the festive festooning? If so, consider me your seasonal saviour (just not that one).