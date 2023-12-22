The purpose of watch is to follow how a command’s output changes over time (Figure 1). This information can be used for troubleshooting, as well as for keeping a root or regular user informed about system changes as new packages are installed or updated. In limited circumstances, it could also be used as a simpler replacement for at or cron . Several other common uses are shown in Table 1. By default, watch runs every two seconds until closed or interrupted. The basic command structure is: [...]