Devices: Avalue, FriendlyELEC, Arduino, Youyeetoo
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Avalue’s ARC-1037 Rugged Panel PC Powered by defective chip maker Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processor
The PC solution provider, Avalue Technology has announced the launch of its latest product, the ARC-1037 equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports, DDR5 support and large storage peripherals.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ FriendlyELEC Samsung S5P4418 Based Kit Boasts Dual Gigabit Ports
FriendlyELEC recently featured a System-on-Module based on the Samsung S5P4418 SoC. The SOM-4418 is designed to work seamlessly with a carrier board, featuring dual RJ45 Ethernet ports along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G capabilities, making it suitable for IoT applications.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker creates remote control Christmas tree ornament robot to spy on Santa and sneaky gift bandits
Milos with Element14 has created an Arduino-powered ornament robot that uses a winch motor to raise and lower itself from the Christmas tree.
-
CNX Software ☛ Youyeetoo R1 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3588S SBC with M.2 sockets, NFC, etc.. for $99 and up
Youteetoo Cyboboard R1, or just Youyeetoo R1 for shorts, is a Rockchip RK3588S SBC that packs quite a lot of features in a 100×69.3mm form factor with two M.2 sockets for NVME/SSD or 4G LTE, and WiFi and Bluetooth connector, support for NFC, four display interfaces, two MIPI CSI camera interfaces and more.