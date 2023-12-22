Etnaviv NPU update 13: Don't cross the tensors

A big part of what I have been up to in the past two weeks has been a serious refactoring of the data structures that hold the model data in the different phases until the HW configurations is generated.

What we had was enough for models with trivial control flow such as MobileNetV1, but more recent models for object classification and detection make use of more operations and those are linked between each other non-sequentially.

The image below shows six of the more than a hundred operations in the SSDLite MobileDet model: [...]

