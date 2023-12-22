TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 Released with Exciting New Functions

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 22, 2023



Highlights of TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 include a revamped dashboard that now features more system parameters, including clock speed, fan speed, power consumption, temperature, and currently active graphics mode, a freely customizable fan control (within safe limits), and a display refresh rate reduction.

Also new in this new TUXEDO Control Center release are three battery charging profiles to minimize battery wear. These include Full Capacity (default setting) to charge the battery at 100 percent using full charging speeds, Reduced Capacity to charge the battery at around 90 percent, and Stationary Use to charge the battery at around 80 percent.

