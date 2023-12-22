Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

After getting some nice DNG exporting code to work with libdng in the last post I decided to go mess with auto white-balancing again on the Librem 5.

I got the Megapixels 2.x codebase to the point where it smoothly displays the camera feed on the Librem 5 and the PinePhone Pro. One of the things that Just Worked(tm) on the original PinePhone is the auto white-balance correction of the rear camera. This has also not worked on the front camera on that device and the results of lacking AWB code is very obvious: the pictures are very green.