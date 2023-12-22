Plymouth Linux Graphical Boot Manager Now Better Handles Display Rendering

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 22, 2023



It’s been more than a year since the last Plymouth release and the devs worked hard during this time to bring us new features like a new plugin called “label-freetype” for rendering text while using a smaller disk footprint for the initramfs, as well as a new splash mode called system-reset splash mode for indicating factory reset progress.

The new Plymouth release also introduces rich text support for labels for the use of different text colors, an integrated terminal emulator for plugins that work with kernels that don’t have fbcon, and support for /dev/input devices by using standard XKB layout information for input.

