Security Leftovers
-
SANS ☛ How to Protect your Webserver from Directory Enumeration Attack - Apache2
&This is a Guest Diary by David Thomson, an ISC intern as part of the SANS.edu BACS program
-
Silicon Angle ☛ German police shut down dark web marketplace Kingdom Market
The German Federal Criminal Police Office, with support from various international law enforcement agencies, has seized Kingdom Market, a dark web marketplace that was selling drugs, malware, stolen data and forged documents. Founded in 2021, Kingdom Market was primarily used to trade illegal narcotics.
-
Security Week ☛ BlackCat Strikes Back: Ransomware Gang “Unseizes” Website, Vows No Limits on Targets
The BlackCat/Alphv ransomware group is dealing with the government operation that resulted in website seizures and a decryption tool.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Heads up: RPM GPG keys are changing on 3 Jan 2024 ( RHEL and Fedora )
As a part of having new x86_64 build instances, we updated all of the RPM signing keys to meet FIPS requirements (except RHEL7, where updated GPG keys will appear but not meet FIPS requirement) for RHEL 9, 8 and 7 (and their derivatives), and Fedora 39 & 38. Existing keys are weak and throwing warnings to many users.