SUSE/OpenSUSE: SLE BCI, Lockdown (Microsoft), and OBS Has New and Improved Ways to Report

Systemd-boot and Full Disk Encryption in Tumbleweed and MicroOS

openSUSE Tumbleweed and MicroOS are now delivering an image that is using systemd-boot as boot loader and full disk encryption based also on systemd . The unlock of the encrypted device can be done via the traditional password, a TPM2 (a crypto-device that is already present in your system) that will attach the device if the system is in good health, or a FIDO2 key that will validate the ownership of a token.

There is a lot to explain here, but basically those changes are in the direction of moving the distribution into a more safe place. For one side is making the design of the distribution much more simple, and for another it is following the current trends about security that other distributions are also aligning with.

So, lets start with the beginning ?