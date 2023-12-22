Security Leftovers
COLUMN: Sony, Insomniac face major data breach after ransomware attack
A ransomware attack perpetrated by a group of hackers has led to 1.67 terabytes of internal data from Sony and “Spider-Man” developer Insomniac Games leaked onto the Internet Monday night.
The Ryhsida ransomware gang announced they had obtained the data from Sony and Insomniac during an attack Dec. 12 alongside an auction for all data for a starting bit of 50 bitcoins, or roughly $2 million. The group warned that if the ransom wasn’t paid within a week, all of the information would be leaked online. Monday night, social media began blowing up with reports of pre-alpha footage of “Wolverine,” Insomniac’s newest game in development; internal screenshots of Sony design documents and other classified information; and the personal data of thousands of Sony and Insomniac employees.
Health department experiences security breach involving Lake County residents’ personal information
The health department announced they have experienced a security breach in their email system that exposed some Lake County residents' personal information, the second breach of the year.
Dark Reading ☛ Attackers Exploit 6-Year-Old Microsoft Office Bug to Spread Spyware
Malicious attachments that exploit an RCE flaw from 2017 are propagating Agent Tesla, via socially engineered emails and an evasive infection method.
Silicon Angle ☛ ALPHV claims to reactivate ransomware data leak website after FBI-led takedown
ALPHV, one of the most active ransomware-as-a-service gangs in the world, on Tuesday claimed to have regained control of a malicious website that the FBI took down earlier that day. ALPHV sells ransomware that other hacking groups use to launch cyberattacks.
Scoop News Group ☛ CISA seeking comments on its ‘secure by design’ guidance
The agency’s request for information on its software security white paper “acknowledges that security by design is not easy,” and that additional comments from manufacturers and other interested parties are needed.
Security Week ☛ 3,500 Arrested, $300 Million Seized in International Crackdown on Online Fraud
Authorities in 34 countries have cooperated to dismantle cyber-enabled scams as part of a six-month operation.
Security Week ☛ Xfinity Data Breach Impacts 36 Million Individuals
The recently disclosed Xfinity data breach, which involved exploitation of the CitrixBleed vulnerability, impacts 36 million individuals
Security Week ☛ NSA Blocked 10 Billion Connections to Malicious and Suspicious Domains [Ed: NSA does mass surveillance, not real security]
The National Security Agency has published a new yearly report detailing its cybersecurity efforts throughout 2023.
SANS ☛ Increase in Exploit Attempts for Atlassian Confluence Server (CVE-2023-22518), (Wed, Dec 20th)
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenVEX and Open Source Vulnerability Scanners: How the Dynamic Duo Improves Vulnerability Management
Open source vulnerability scanners now increasingly support OpenVEX, helping open source users reduce the pain of managing vulnerabilities and the burden of false positives. These new integrations with OpenVEX can provide rich context on vulnerabilities in a piece of software, ensuring better scanner results such as a reduced false positive rate.