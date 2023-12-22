A ransomware attack perpetrated by a group of hackers has led to 1.67 terabytes of internal data from Sony and “Spider-Man” developer Insomniac Games leaked onto the Internet Monday night.

The Ryhsida ransomware gang announced they had obtained the data from Sony and Insomniac during an attack Dec. 12 alongside an auction for all data for a starting bit of 50 bitcoins, or roughly $2 million. The group warned that if the ransom wasn’t paid within a week, all of the information would be leaked online. Monday night, social media began blowing up with reports of pre-alpha footage of “Wolverine,” Insomniac’s newest game in development; internal screenshots of Sony design documents and other classified information; and the personal data of thousands of Sony and Insomniac employees.