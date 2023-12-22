IBM: Fedora on 'Macs' and PHP in RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...

RPMs of PHP version 8.3.1 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php83 repository for EL 7.

RPMs of PHP version 8.2.14 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php82 repository for EL 7.

RPMs of PHP version 8.1.27 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php81 repository for EL 7.

PHP version 8.0 has reached its end of life and is no longer maintained by the PHP project.