Graphics: XDC, NVK, and More
-
Melissa Wen: The Rainbow Treasure Map Talk: Advanced color management on GNU/Linux with AMD/Steam Deck.
Last week marked a major milestone for me: the AMD driver-specific color management properties reached the upstream linux-next!
And to celebrate, I’m happy to share the slides notes from my 2023 XDC talk, “The Rainbow Treasure Map” along with the individual recording that just dropped last week on youtube – talk about happy coincidences!
Steam Deck Rainbow: Treasure Map & Magic Frogs
While I may be bubbly and chatty in everyday life, the stage isn’t exactly my comfort zone (hallway talks are more my speed). But the journey of developing the AMD color management properties was so full of discoveries that I simply had to share the experience. Witnessing the fantastic work of Jeremy and Joshua bring it all to life on the Steam Deck OLED was like uncovering magical ingredients and whipping up something truly enchanting.
For XDC 2023, we split our Rainbow journey into two talks. My focus, “The Rainbow Treasure Map,” explored the new color features we added to the Linux kernel driver, diving deep into the hardware capabilities of AMD/Steam Deck. Joshua then followed with “The Rainbow Frogs” and showed the breathtaking color magic released on Gamescope thanks to the power unlocked by the kernel driver’s Steam Deck color properties.
-
Collabora ☛ NVK holiday update: What we've achieved, and where we're headed
As 2023 draws to a close, I wanted to give a quick update on NVK, what's happened this year, and where we'll be headed in 2024. While previous posts have focused primarily on the technical details, this post will be more geared towards users.
-
The Next Platform ☛ Building A Hassle-Free Way To Port CUDA Code To AMD GPUs
Emulation is not just the sincerest form of flattery. It is also how you jump start the adoption of a new compute engine or move an entire software stack from one platform to another with a different architecture.
-
KDAB ☛ Projection Matrices with Vulkan – Part 2
Recap Recall that in Part 1 we discussed the differences between OpenGL and Vulkan when it comes to the fixed function parts of the graphics pipeline.