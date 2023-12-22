Graphics: XDC, NVK, and More

Last week marked a major milestone for me: the AMD driver-specific color management properties reached the upstream linux-next!

And to celebrate, I’m happy to share the slides notes from my 2023 XDC talk, “The Rainbow Treasure Map” along with the individual recording that just dropped last week on youtube – talk about happy coincidences!

Steam Deck Rainbow: Treasure Map & Magic Frogs

While I may be bubbly and chatty in everyday life, the stage isn’t exactly my comfort zone (hallway talks are more my speed). But the journey of developing the AMD color management properties was so full of discoveries that I simply had to share the experience. Witnessing the fantastic work of Jeremy and Joshua bring it all to life on the Steam Deck OLED was like uncovering magical ingredients and whipping up something truly enchanting.

For XDC 2023, we split our Rainbow journey into two talks. My focus, “The Rainbow Treasure Map,” explored the new color features we added to the Linux kernel driver, diving deep into the hardware capabilities of AMD/Steam Deck. Joshua then followed with “The Rainbow Frogs” and showed the breathtaking color magic released on Gamescope thanks to the power unlocked by the kernel driver’s Steam Deck color properties.