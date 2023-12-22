Qt 6.7 Beta 1 Released and More Qt News
Qt 6.7 Beta 1 Released
We have released Qt 6.7 Beta 1 today. As usual, Qt 6.7 Beta 1 is available via Qt Online Installer.
Qt Online Installer and Installer Framework 4.7.0 Beta Released
Quite some time has passed since we released the previous Qt Installer Framework 4.6.1 version in August. This just means that there have been quite comprehensive changes in both Qt Online Installer and Qt Installer Framework. Careful testing of these features has taken its time.
Exploring with ArcGIS Maps SDK for Qt
Your next learning opportunity has arrived. Qt Academy and Esri present to you our new Customer Featured Learning Path: Exploring with ArcGIS Maps SDK for Qt.