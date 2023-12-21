Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (ansible and ansible-core), Gentoo (Minecraft Server and thunderbird), Mageia (fusiondirectory), Red Hat (gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, opensc, and openssl), Slackware (libssh and mozilla), SUSE (avahi, firefox, ghostscript, gstreamer-plugins-bad, mariadb, openssh, openssl-1_1-livepatches, python-aiohttp, python-cryptography, xorg-x11-server, and xwayland), and Ubuntu (libssh and openssh).
Data Breaches ☛ The Five Families disrupted after SiegedSec hacked; SiegedSec thrown out, Blog Hijacked
As far as DataBreaches knows, SiegedSec’s statement (above) is partly true. The blog was defaced and the post was not written by Vio. It was written mostly by Kmeta, who made DataBreaches aware of the situation. When asked why he did it, Kmeta said he found all the jokes about zoophilia disgusting. He also told DataBreaches that SiegedSec knows exactly who was responsible and that he warned SiegedSec that if SiegedSec tried to claim the post was a hoax, Kmeta would call his mother and send her a picture of her son.
Hunton Andrews Kurth ☛ CJEU Rules That Fear May Constitute Damage Under the GDPR
On December 14, 2023, the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) issued its judgment in the case of VB v. Natsionalna agentsia za prihodite (C‑340/21), in which it clarified, among other things, the concept of non-material damage under Article 82 of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) and the rules governing burden of proof under the GDPR.
Data Breaches ☛ USD 300 million seized and 3,500 suspects arrested in international financial crime operation
The six-month Operation HAECHI IV (July-December 2023) targeted seven types of cyber-enabled scams: voice phishing, romance scams, online sextortion, investment fraud, money laundering associated with illegal online gambling, business email compromise fraud, and e-commerce fraud.
Bloomberg ☛ Crypto Wallet-Maker Ledger to Reimburse Hack Victims
Following a high-profile hack last week, crypto wallet-maker Ledger said it will cover the roughly $600,000 worth of assets lost by victims.
Eesti Rahvusringhääling ☛ Lawyer: Data leak victims should bide their time before filing damages claims [Ed: Windows TCO]
Victims of the gene information leak at Asper Biogene should wait for more clarity in the matter before filing claims for damages, data protection specialist Maarja Pild told ERR. She does not believe people can expect major damages sums.