Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

As far as DataBreaches knows, SiegedSec’s statement (above) is partly true. The blog was defaced and the post was not written by Vio. It was written mostly by Kmeta, who made DataBreaches aware of the situation. When asked why he did it, Kmeta said he found all the jokes about zoophilia disgusting. He also told DataBreaches that SiegedSec knows exactly who was responsible and that he warned SiegedSec that if SiegedSec tried to claim the post was a hoax, Kmeta would call his mother and send her a picture of her son.