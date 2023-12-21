Linux Performance/Benchmarks and Graphics

Linux graphics developers often speak of modern Linux graphics when they refer to a number of individual software components and how they interact with each other. Among other things, it's a mix of kernel-managed display resources, Wayland for compositing, accelerated 3D rendering, and decidedly not X11. In a two-part series, we will take a fast-paced journey through the graphics code to see how it converts application data to pixel data and displays it on the screen. In this installment, we look at application rendering, Mesa internals, and the necessary kernel features.