FriendlyELEC Samsung S5P4418 Based Kit Boasts Dual Gigabit Ports

Avalue’s ARC-1037 Rugged Panel PC Powered by Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processor

ASRock Industrial Debuts NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series with Intel Core Ultra Processors

DietPi December 2023 news (version 8.25)

AAEON launches 3.5” GENE-EHL7 SBC for Industrial Automation

9to5Linux

Internet Society

Do We All Experience the Same Internet?

If any two people across the world from each other access the Internet at the same time, will they experience the same thing?

Tor Project blog

Ten years from Snowden revelations – what’s next for Tor and privacy online?

If you look at the way post-2013 whistleblowers have been caught, it is clear the absolute most important thing you can do to maintain your anonymity is reduce the number of places in your operational activity where you can make mistakes. Tor and Tails still do precisely that.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 24, 2019

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Linux Performance/Benchmarks and Graphics

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2023

Plain drawing tool isolated on white background

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Programming Leftovers
Coding in R, Rust, C++, Perl etc.
OpenSSH 9.2 released
This release contains fixes for two security problems and a memory safety problem
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17 as the latest stable version for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
Qubes OS 4.2.0 has been released!
Qubes OS 4.2.0 brings a host of new features, major improvements, and numerous bug fixes
Mozilla Firefox 121 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 121 web browser, slated for release on December 19th, 2023, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
Insights from the openSUSE Logo Contest
visual identity of the project
QEMU 8.2 open-source virtualization software has been released today as the second major update in the QEMU 8.0 series, bringing several new features and many improvements.
FreeBSD 2023 in Review: Advocacy
Yet another year is coming to an end and we’re taking a look back at how we advocated for FreeBSD in 2023
 
today's leftovers
Kodi, Free software, Sparky, and more
Android Leftovers
YouTube tweaks Ambient Mode to be more vibrant on Android
Systemd-boot and Full Disk Encryption in Tumbleweed and MicroOS
The unlock of the encrypted device can be done via the traditional password
Cytron IRIV PiControl is an Industry 4.0 controller based on Raspberry Pi CM4 module
The fanless Industry 4.0 controller runs Raspberry Pi OS with additional packages and config files that can be installed with a script
Fedora and IBM news
a mixture of blog posts and updates
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
half a dozen stories
4 stories
KDE's 6th Megarelease - Beta 2
We are now just over two months away from KDE's megarelease
Devices and Open Hardware: Debian, Ubuntu, and More
Some retro thrown in the mix too
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.8, Linux 6.1.69, Linux 5.15.144, Linux 5.10.205, Linux 5.4.265, Linux 4.19.303, and Linux 4.14.334
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.8 kernel
Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024
Discover new features in Rhino Linux 2023.4, like Unicorn Desktop’s new auto-tiling and improved package management
To Be Free or Not to Be Free- PureOS vs. Android OS, Apple iOS, and MS Windows
As a professional security advisor, I am always asked what smartphone, OS, and apps provide the best security
Linux and Linux Foundation
LWN paywall lapse
Microsoft Layoffs ('Soft Layoffs'), Plagiarism, Lies, and Windows TCO
more layoffs claimed
Release Notes for PoCL 5.0
PoCL now has a new backend (called ‘remote’) for offloading OpenCL commands across a network to one or more servers that are running the ‘pocld’ daemon shipped with PoCL
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
bugs, incidents, and more
IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Apple Leftovers
today's leftovers
Devices and Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, Reverse-Engineering, and NVIDIA Jetson Nano
Free software- and Linux-centric
Firefox From Developers' Perspective
3 new stories/HowTos
GNOME Foundation announced today the dates and location for their annual GNOME Users and Developers European Conference (GUADEC) conference in 2024.
today's howtos
a bunch of howtos from this afternoon
Cost of Windows Deployments (Windows TCO)
Windows mess
Microsoft's Hype Bubble and Misinformation/Disinformation Bot
Not good news
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Drupal, and more
Open Hardware: SparkFun and Fun with Raspberry Pi
hardware projects
today's howtos
modest number of technical posts
Tor Browser 13.0.7 and 10 years from Snowden revelations – what’s next for Tor and privacy online
Some Tor news
Games: Wizordum, Tails of Iron, Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting
half a dozen stories from Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
What Is Android System Intelligence
MuseScore 4.2 Notation Software Just Got an Even Better
MuseScore 4.2, a free and open-source notation software, introduces precise guitar bend input, improved part synchronization, and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
A Better Mastodon Client
I like the idea of social media algorithms but I hate the implementations
Announcing Brise theme
As some people know, I’m contributing quite a lot to the Breeze style for the Plasma 6 release and I don’t intend to stop doing that
Security Leftovers
half a dozen stories
Our work isn't over: Keep fighting for the freedom to learn
IDAD may be over, but the fight isn't. Read a summary of this year's activities, and learn how you can continue to take action to help end DRM
7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical BitTorrent Clients
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
GNU/Linux Graphics and Games
3 more stories
Makulu, EasyOS, KDE, and SUSE
today's leftovers
Hardware Stories, Linux Focus
Renesas, ESP32-S3, and more
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Updates
kernel patches
Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
mostly Fedora news
Programming Leftovers
Raku, Python, R, and more
Security Leftovers and Fake Solutions (From Rogue Parties)
mostly incideents
Microsoft EEE and Windows TCO
Opposition news
GNU/Linux Development Reports by Simon Ser, Sam Thursfield, and Antoine Beaupré
3 reports
today's howtos
only 5 howtos for now
KDE vs Gnome: Which Desktop Environment Is Right for You
KDE and Gnome are two of the most popular desktop environments (DEs) in Linux today
Shotcut - New Version 23.12: Fight the Good Fight
This is release is a small collection of fixes and upgrades
It's Farce [original]
"It's FOSS" covers/promotes non-FOSS, contrary to its name
Tux Machines at 200,000+ [original]
Tux Machines at 200,000+
The Armbian project announced today that their Debian/Ubuntu-based ARM distribution is now available for Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Proprietary Software and Phony Security
4 stories
DietPi 8.25 Enhances User Experience on Multiple Platforms
DietPi 8.25 introduces support for Orange Pi 3B and PINE64 STAR64, enhancing options for diverse SBC users
systemd-sysusers and Chimera Linux
The project and its development is proving very useful to me for seeing how a Linux distribution is built and evolved over time
This App can Show Live Captions on Your Ubuntu Desktop
live captions app that provides real-time automatic subtitles on GNU/Linux desktop
Programming Leftovers
Go and more
Free Software Leftovers
OpenBao, LibreOffice, and more
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: BBC Micros, Acorn Electron, Purism, and Raspberry Pi
4 stories for today
Fedora Asahi Remix is now available for download as a Fedora Linux spin that runs on Apple Silicon Macs with the KDE Plasma desktop environment on Wayland.
today's howtos
today's howtos, slower than usual
iKOOLCORE R2 (Core i3-N300) system review – Part2: Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 22.04, pfSense
I will report my experience installing Proxmox VE on the iKOOLCORE R2 and setting up and using Ubuntu 22.04, pfSense 2.7.2, and OpenWrt 23.05 virtual machines
Another update on GNOME Settings
For the past months since my last update our project has been thriving with active contributors and positive interactions in our issue tracker and chat channels
“The Fairphone experiment is changing the tech industry.”
That’s what iFixit founder and CEO Kyle Wiens thinks after tracking Fairphone’s journey over the last ten years
Android Leftovers
Android: Introducing the New Photo Picker
Qubes OS 4.2.0 Rolls Out with Dom0 Rebased to Fedora 37
Qubes OS 4.2.0 features enhanced SELinux support and upgraded Dom0 and Xen
Mabox Linux proves that old-school Linux is here to stay, and it's free to use
With a window manager straight out of Linux's past, Mabox shows that what was once great can remain relevant - and even exciting
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Going Linux, Late Night Linux
3 new episodes
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows cost
Games: Steam, Universim, Retro, GOG, and More
8 stories by Liam Dawe
An update on HDR and color management in KWin
That’s more than half a year ago now, so let’s take a look at what changed since then
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
Kumander OS is an innovative, lightweight Debian-based OS
Thunderbird for Android
progress reports
Arcan 0.6.3 - I, pty: the fool
It has been well over a year since last time
OpenSSH 9.6 Arrives: Patching Up and Powering Up
Secure your remote connections with OpenSSH 9.6. This update plugs critical security holes and adds user-friendly features like Channel Timeout and ED25519 key support.
GNU/Linux and Norway (Linux Has Caught Up With Windows) [original]
Windows was at 37.63% two years ago and "Linux" (combined) at 21%
PostmarketOS 23.12 is Here: Breathing New Life into Smartphones
Learn about the key new features of the PostmarketOS 23.12 bringing a total of 45 device support.
2024 Will Be Historic Year for Tux Machines [original]
20th birthday
Server Leftovers
2 about security issues
Linux-centric Devices and Raspberry Pi
2 about Raspberry Pi
Programming Leftovers
Qt, Shell, and R
kernel devrooms at FOSDEM 2024 and graphics milestones
Some Linux kernel stuff
Ubuntu: Speedups, ODROID-M1S, and HowTos
4 news stories
EasyOS Development (and OE)
by BK
Security and FUD, Windows TCO
incidents, patches, FUD
LosslessCut: A GUI Front-End for FFmpeg for Audio/Video Editing
LosslessCut is a free and open-source GUI front-end for the FFmpeg CLI tool
FOSS, BSD, Devices, and More
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
python and more
Perl / Raku Programming
Some links for the Perl / Raku crowd
today's howtos
many howtos for Monday