Linux Performance/Benchmarks and Graphics
-
WCCF Tech ? Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU Fails Miserably Against The AMD Ryzen 7 7840U In Linux Benchmarks
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" CPU Gets Destroyed In Linux Performance & Efficiency Tests By AMD's Ryzen 7 7840U At Same Or Lower Power
-
Tom's Hardware ? Intel's China-optimized Hey Hi (AI) processors purportedly move closer to launch ? mysterious Gaudi2C chips show up in new Linux drivers
Intel adds support for unannounced Gaudi2C Hey Hi (AI) accelerator to Linux drivers.
-
GamingOnLinux ? Vulkan API update brings Video Extensions for Accelerated H.264 and H.265 Encode
The Khronos Group have announced the release of the Vulkan 1.3.274 API, which brings with it the finalized extensions for encoding and decoding of video streams using a variety of video coding standards.
-
LWN ? The Linux graphics stack in a nutshell, part 1
Linux graphics developers often speak of modern Linux graphics when they refer to a number of individual software components and how they interact with each other. Among other things, it's a mix of kernel-managed display resources, Wayland for compositing, accelerated 3D rendering, and decidedly not X11. In a two-part series, we will take a fast-paced journey through the graphics code to see how it converts application data to pixel data and displays it on the screen. In this installment, we look at application rendering, Mesa internals, and the necessary kernel features.