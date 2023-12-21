Fedora and IBM news
LWN ☛ Modern C for Fedora (and the world)
It can be instructive to pull down the dog-eared copy of the first edition of The C Programming Language that many of us still have on our bookshelves; the language has changed considerably since that book was published. Many "features" of early C have been left behind, usually for good reasons, but there is still a lot of code in the wild that is still using those features. A concerted effort is being made in both the Fedora and GCC communities to fix that old code and enable some new errors in the GCC 14 release (which is in stage 3 of its development cycle and likely to be released by mid-2024), but a fair amount of work remains to be done.
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Monitoring GNU/Linux Systems With InfluxDB
InfluxDB offers very complete query capabilities, and it is also pretty good at storing time series data. In this article I will demonstrate how you can use existing performance collection tools with InfluxDB as the storage for the captured metrics.
LWN ☛ Project Bluefin: A customized Fedora Silverblue desktop image
So-called "immutable" Linux distributions have been in development for some time, but (unless you count Chrome OS) haven't gained much traction. Project Bluefin, is a heavily customized set of Fedora Silverblue images coming from the Universal Blue community; they are designed to deliver a reliable Linux desktop that's as easy to use as a Chromebook but more customizable. Bluefin's mission is to change up the desktop experience and attract a new generation of open-source contributors with a "cloud-native" take on developing and delivering the operating system.
Generating I.B.M. Kubernetes Cluster Admin Configuration
Mastering I.B.M. Kubernetes Cluster Admin Configuration requires attention to detail and familiarity with authentication processes.