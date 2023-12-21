Fedora and IBM news

It can be instructive to pull down the dog-eared copy of the first edition of The C Programming Language that many of us still have on our bookshelves; the language has changed considerably since that book was published. Many "features" of early C have been left behind, usually for good reasons, but there is still a lot of code in the wild that is still using those features. A concerted effort is being made in both the Fedora and GCC communities to fix that old code and enable some new errors in the GCC 14 release (which is in stage 3 of its development cycle and likely to be released by mid-2024), but a fair amount of work remains to be done.